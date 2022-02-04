Greene County commissioners presented a report Thursday from a facility management company indicating various county-owned buildings are in need of improvements in energy efficiency and air quality.
Commissioner Mike Belding said ABM Industries Inc., which is headquartered in New York, has conducted an extensive survey of the buildings – including the county office building, the Fort Jackson, Ben Franklin and Silveus buildings, and the county jail and courthouse – for energy efficiency, air quality, and the life expectancy of major components such as roofs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The survey’s findings, which were released Thursday, indicate although ABM determined the facilities to be generally clean and well-maintained and commended “dedicated staff (that) has allowed the county to maximize asset life,” many of the current assets and systems are not providing optimal indoor quality or building performance.
The findings indicate “some of the current assets have become a burden on the (county’s) general fund, with repairs costs and emergency service calls on the rise.”
ABM also states in its findings “strong financial leadership from the county has created a unique opportunity to make upgrades in a fiscally responsible way.”
The survey also reported potential scopes of work for the county should include LED lighting upgrades, building envelope improvements, water conservation, HVAC replacements and refurbishments, building automation system upgrades, roof replacements and refurbishments and indoor air quality improvements.
“Today was an update of their progress and in the future we will be presented a menu of options to choose potential capital improvements that provide better working conditions, energy savings and money savings over the long-term,” Belding said.
ABM was contracted by the county in May 2021 to conduct the survey.
In another matter, commissioners approved Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance grant awards to two area businesses as part of the county’s ninth round of applicants. Jefferson Hotel Inc. was awarded $50,000, while Hydraulic Solutions and Machine Fabrication Inc. was awarded $21,333.41.
Belding said the county is currently working on the final round of FASBA grant funding, and there is roughly $100,000 left of the $1,277,083 available.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with Permitium, LLC to allow for online weapons permit applications with an effective date of April 28, 2022, to April 27, 2023. Belding said the agreement will give individuals an opportunity to apply for weapons permits, such as concealed carry, online without physically visiting the county sheriff’s Office.
“All required information and established criteria still apply in evaluating the applicant and final approval of the application,” he said, adding the agreement is at no cost to the county.
