Apples to Apple Butter

Submitted

Republic Food Enterprise Center helps to preserve excess donations of fresh food to the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank.

 Submitted

The Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) receives quite a few donations to its food bank from local farmers and other groups – so much, sometimes, that the agency must get creative to use it all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.