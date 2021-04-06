A Republic man was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly punching out a truck window on March 27 and punching the driver in the face, breaking his nose.
Police said Mark Lovey Jr. was driving a truck owned by his girlfriend, Dannielle Basinger, on Morgantown Street in Uniontown, when Justin Scott Long, 32, who is Basinger’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly approached the driver’s side of the truck and punched the window, breaking it.
Lovey stated that after Long broke the window, Long started punching him in the face. He said Long then fled the scene in his vehicle. Police reported Lovey later provided medical records that he sustained a broken nose from the alleged assault.
Police said Long admitted to hitting Lovey. The estimated cost to replace the broken widow is $323.
Long is charged with aggravated assault, harassment and criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.