Charges were filed against a Republic man after he allegedly assaulted a woman and her 10-year-old child on Thursday.
Barney Keith LeJeune II, 33, punched and cut Jessica Morvant, no age listed, at a Redstone Township home during an argument, state police alleged. Police said the boy tried to help his mother, and LeJeune pushed him into a wall.
The child ran to a neighbor's and called 911, according to court paperwork.
Police charged LeJeune with with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 and is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000.
