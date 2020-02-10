A Republic man charged with attempted homicide asked a Fayette County judge to let him represent himself at trial and in any future court proceedings.
Obataiye Scott, 25, contended in court papers he filed on his own behalf that his lawyer hasn’t filed motions he believes may help his case.
Scott is accused of shooting Jennifer Mapstone in the arm and stomach on July 9, 2017, in Brownsville. Mapstone was hospitalized for a month with a prolonged sickness as a result of the shooting, police said.
The motion to represent himself moving forward was one of several Scott filed.
He’s also asked for President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. to recuse himself from the case because the judge had not ruled in his favor in other matters related to the case.
Additional motions ask the case be dismissed, alleging state police withheld information, and contend that prosecutors have not turned over requested discovery.
He also asked that the case be remanded for a new preliminary hearing.
A judge has not yet ruled on the motions. Scott, meanwhile, remains lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bond.
