A Republic man was jailed after he allegedly fled state police on a dirt bike while under the influence of narcotics in Redstone Township at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
Jason James Umble, 35, of Degregory Circle was taken into custody after state police said he tried to run but got his leg stuck under the bike.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, a state trooper patrolling on Keeny Row Road spotted Umble and a female passenger riding the dirt bike without lights, helmets or a license plate. Umble allegedly fled a traffic stop, speeding through several stop signs and crossing into the opposing lane of traffic. Police said he attempted to turn down a dirt road into a wooded area near Steel and Legion streets, tried to run and became stuck.
Police said he was found with drug paraphernalia and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He reportedly admitted to using narcotics earlier in the day.
He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and recklessly endangering another person and traffic violations. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $30,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
