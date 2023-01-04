Bail has been denied for a Republic man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and barricading himself in his home when confronted by police.
Matthew R. Kiscaden, 46, is charged by state police with four counts of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and vehicle violations before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. on Dec. 31.
The charges stem from an argument between Kiscaden and his girlfriend at his North Street home in Redstone Township about 3 p.m. Dec. 30, when he repeatedly punched the woman in the face, choked her multiple times to the point where she blacked out, and covered her face with a pillow while telling her that he was going to kill her, the criminal complaint states.
The woman’s name was not listed in the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said the assault continued until about 11 p.m., when the woman passed out.
The next morning, Kiscaden restricted her movements throughout the house, and she eventually fled on foot, court paperwork states. He chased her in his pickup truck, but she managed to reach a nearby gas station to call for help.
Police responded to the home, and initially received no response after knocking. Kiscaden then told them he wasn’t going to leave and that they “now have a barricade” while holding a knife, the complaint states. Police said they heard power tools being used to secure windows and doors inside the house.
After about an hour, Kiscaden surrendered without incident.
Police said the woman suffered multiple bruises to the left and right side of her face, a cut on her nose, an injured lip, bruising and redness to both sides of her neck and a bruise to her left hip.
Kiscaden is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail being denied by Defino because of Kiscaden being a threat to himself and others.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Defino at 10 a.m. Jan. 11.
