A Republic business owner and Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War used Veterans Day to protest the results of the presidential election.
John Dorsey, owner of Central Tavern in Fayette County, hung the American flag upside down in front of his establishment Wednesday. The significance of an upside-down flag, he explained, is to display distress.
He said he’s upset over allegations of voter fraud and vote-count irregularities made by President Donald Trump in swing states, including Pennsylvania.
Over the weekend multiple media outlets, including Associated Press, called the race in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, while Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits questioning the legitimacy of the results. In Pennsylvania, Biden beat Trump by a .69% margin.
“If there’s a Biden/Harris presidency, I’m taking the flag down until he’s gone,” Dorsey, a Republican, said.
Dorsey said those who patronize his business are both Democrats and Republicans, and doesn’t expect his one-day display will alter any opinions.
“This is my own personal thing — I’m making a statement,” he said. “It’s my freedom of speech and expression.”
