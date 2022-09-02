On Aug. 30, 2018, Jeffrey Schambach’s mother packed his bag to go to drug rehab.
Laura Schambach said her son wanted to get better, but never got the opportunity. That day, the 24-year-old Deer Lake man took a lethal dose of fentanyl, sold to him by James Simon Thompson, and died.
On Thursday, days after the fourth anniversary of Jeffrey Schambach’s death, Thompson, 66, of Republic, was sentenced to 43 1/2 to 87 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death and a number of other charges. In imposing the sentence, which was 102 months above the aggravated sentencing guidelines, Fayette County Judge Steve P. Leskinen said he took into account Thompson’s extensive criminal history.
“His criminal career spans five decades,” Leskenin said, adding that Thompson, convicted earlier this month, has been in and out of prison since the 1970s for various crimes including drug dealing and crimes of violence. “I have to think he would return to that lifestyle if he was out of prison.”
Schambach’s parents, LeRoy and Laura Schambach, gave emotional victim impact statements prior to Thompson’s sentencing.
“We live with this every day,” LeRoy said, adding that his family will forgive Thompson, as his son would have forgiven him as well. “Now one chapter is closed.”
He said he’s happy there’s one more drug dealer off the street, even though he said two more likely took Thompson’s place.
To Thompson, Laura said, “We’re shattered because we can’t have our son back.” She urged Thompson to find a way to uplift people while serving his sentence.
Thompson’s attorney, David Colecchia, argued that because of Thompson’s age, medical issues and the fact that he’s in a wheelchair, he should be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Robb Harper asked for the maximum sentence the law would allow due to Thompson’s disregard for life and continued illegal activity.
“Even when he found out about this death, he continued to sell drugs,” Harper said.
On Aug. 29, 2018, Schambach and others went to the Bryson Boulevard Apartments in Hopwood to buy a brick of heroin from Thompson.
During their investigation, state police executed a search warrant at 13 Birch Lane in Republic, where Thompson was staying. They found seven grams of suspected heroin, 27 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about $1,100 cash and empty stamp bags. An additional 108 grams of suspected crack cocaine, five grams of suspected heroin, paraphernalia and a handgun were found during a search of Thompson’s Jeep the following day, court documents said. Thompson was charged Aug. 31, 2019 for the drugs found in the Jeep, and was also sentenced on those charges on Thursday.
