Brandon Flora Dunlevy’s grandmother knew he was different than other children when he was just 5 years old.
While most youngsters were playing with toys and talking about cartoons, but Brandon, well, he was having other conversations.
“He takes a look at me and pap one day and says, ‘I want to talk’,” Barbara Flora said. “He said ‘I want you to take all the trucks out of my room’.”
Surprised at the request, they asked him what he wanted there instead.
“I want books,” she recalled him saying.
Barbara and her husband Angelo acquiesced, watching the grandson they raised in Republic become a studious young man who overcame adversity.
Brandon had a difficult start in life. Before the Floras brought him to live with them, he was malnourished, living with a mother struggling with drug addiction. His father had died from gun violence when he was a baby.
“I was always trying to find some kind of distraction away from things that were going on,” Brandon said. “When my grandparents adopted me, I really had the stability I needed to succeed.”
The 21-year-old graduated from Princeton University this year, having attended on a full scholarship. His future includes an Ivy League law school.
But getting there, he said, took work, determination and support from those around him.
Brandon said he was deprived of many educational resources in his early childhood. He said he believes that worked in his advantage, giving him a vast curiosity and thirst for knowledge about things that he may have taken for granted had he learned about them at a younger age.
As a teen, he attended Brownsville Area High School, where he excelled as a student and graduated valedictorian of his class. His favorite subject was history, an interest he shares with his grandfather. He remembers his grandfather would often turn on the History Channel for him to watch when he was a child.
In high school, Brandon took advanced placement courses and knew he wanted to attend an Ivy League school because of scholarship opportunities.
He studied outside of classes so he could attend the school of his choice. As a first-generation student in a low-income household, Brandon received a full scholarship to attend Princeton University. There, he took an interest in languages and culture, and majored in Spanish and Portuguese. He minored in African American studies and Latin American studies.
For community service work, he teaches English to immigrant communities, and he wants to use his language skills to forge a career in international law.
Throughout his time in college, Brandon said he continued to push himself and others, using his story to encourage students to reach for their dreams. He said he reached out to friends from high school to tell them about scholarship opportunities and encourage them to apply to whatever school they were interested in, even if they believed it was out of their reach.
In 2019, while he was attending Princeton, his mother died of a drug overdose and he was once again faced with a heavy loss. On top of that, his grandfather became ill with cancer. He continued to work at his schooling and used his loss to help others going through difficult times. Currently, his grandfather’s cancer is in remission.
“Whenever you’re in your darkest hour, there is always hope,” he said. “I found that everything I’ve gone through in this life gives me such a profound empathy that a lot of my peers don’t have.”
Brandon said his grandparents have been his biggest supporters in his life, from teaching him to read to encouraging him through school. He said Jane Bock, teacher at Brownsville Area High School, and his university advisor Christina Lee were also mentors to him.
Now that he’s graduated, he is focusing on next steps. In June, he starts a position as a court representative in the Manhattan Courthouse in New York through the Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services. There, he will have the opportunity to help Black and Spanish-speaking communities. He also plans to attend law school to continue on his path to become a lawyer and legal historian.
Brandon said although his road so far has been a challenge, he will continue breaking the generational curses of drug addiction, unhealthiness, violence and incarceration. He hopes to be able to inspire others with similar family difficulties, letting them know that they can break the cycle to become whoever they want to be.
“I wrote in my dedication for my thesis for the students in Brownsville, no matter what your family is going through, we come from hard workers here, we come from immigrants,” he said. “We can’t forget that legacy, so make sure we can channel our strengths and use them to overcome our weaknesses.”
