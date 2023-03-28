Staff members for Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler will hold mobile office hours at various locations throughout Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District next month.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 3:46 AM
During these mobile office sessions, constituents can receive help with Social Security and Medicare issues, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits, and the IRS.
April dates are:
n Thursday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Office Building, 93 E. High St., Waynesburg;
n Friday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fayette County Courthouse, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown;
n Tuesday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Connellsville Municipal Building, 110 N. Arch St., Connellsville.
