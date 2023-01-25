U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-PA, announced his staff will hold February mobile office hours at various locations throughout Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District to offer increased assistance to constituents experiencing problems with a federal agency.
Reschenthaler announces mobile office hours for February
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
