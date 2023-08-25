Staff members of Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., will hold mobile office hours in Fayette and Greene counties next month to offer assistance to constituents experiencing problems with a federal agency.
Saturday, August 26, 2023 7:16 PM
Staff members of Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., will hold mobile office hours in Fayette and Greene counties next month to offer assistance to constituents experiencing problems with a federal agency.
During these mobile office sessions, constituents can receive help with Social Security and Medicare issues, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits and the IRS.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., staffers will be at the Fayette County Courthouse, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown on Friday, Sept. 1; the Connellsville Municipal Building, 110 N. Arch St., Connellsville on Tuesday, Sept. 19; and the Greene County Office Building, 93 E. High St., Waynesburg on Thursday, Sept. 7.
