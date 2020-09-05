The inaugural event to honor a 4-year-old boy who was killed in a vehicle collision last year kicked off with a new rescue truck donated to the local fire department.
The first Hunter K. Braddee Memorial Touch-A-Truck was held on Saturday in the field behind the McClellandtown VFD station.
Various fire departments parked their trucks in that field along with trucks from local trucking companies.
“Hunter was very big on trucks,” said Adam Burke, the public information officer with McClellandtown VFD.
On June 18, Braddee, 20-year-old Kayla N. Burwell, and 53-year-old Ronald Burwell Jr. were killed when a tri-axle dump truck crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit their pickup truck. The tri-axle driver was charged criminally after police alleged he was under the influence of multiple drugs.
Since the collision, Burke said the family of Hunter Braddee became more involved with the fire department by first getting people active in paramedicine by paying for paramedics to receive the training they needed to save lives. Some family members also joined the fire department.
When fire department members planned to build their own rescue truck from scratch due to limited funding, Bradee's family stepped in to purchase a rescue truck.
After those involved selling and shipping the truck learned of the story behind it, those who sold the truck gave Hunter Braddee’s family a good deal, and the truck was shipped for free.
On Saturday, Braddee’s grandfather, Bryan McKahan, drove the truck to the department and handed the title over to McClellandtown Fire Chief Stephen Campbell, who said words cannot thank the family enough for what they’ve done for the department.
“What a blessing for our fire department to receive this truck that will now give life to those lives we touch,” Burke said, adding that the truck is a symbol of Hunter living on through the department’s good deeds. “This family worked diligently for this to happen for us.”
Lisa McKahan, Hunter Braddee’s grandmother, spoke on behalf of the family.
“We’re trying to make his memory stay alive by doing what we’re doing,” she said, adding that while they only had him for four years, she wanted everyone to know what a blessing he was. “Thank you for all you’ve done and the support, and we’ll do many more things for him.”
Sherry Williams, a good friend of the family, blessed the truck.
“Many times we don’t know why tragedy strikes, but we’re told in the bible that God will make good of everything that happens,” Williams said. “This is a prime example of that.”
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, also spoke, saying that it’s an amazing day and that everyone’s hearts will always be with Hunter’s family.
“What you’re doing to keep his memory alive is just unbelievable for this community,” Snyder said.
Burke said they’re planning to make the event an annual one in memory of Hunter Braddee.
