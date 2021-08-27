Local officials and members of the public offered testimony Thursday during a hearing to take public comment about congressional redistricting.
The Uniontown hearing at the State Theatre Center for the Arts was one of 10 being held across the state by members of the House State Government Committee to solicit input as lawmakers take on the task of redrawing district boundaries across the state.
“This year will mark the most open and transparent redistricting ever undertaken in the commonwealth,” said Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, who hosted the event.
Congressional redistricting is undertaken every 10 years based on census data. Pennsylvania currently has 18 congressional seats but will be dropping down to 17 based on census results. All of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties as well as part of Westmoreland County are in the 14th Congressional District.
Lawmakers heard testimony from 16 people, including elected officials and private citizens.
Fayette County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Rafail said he hopes redistricting will place similar counties in the same district, rather than splitting Fayette County into districts with large counties.
“As one district, Fayette could work on multi-municipality projects and not split the projects up or work with several federal offices to gain support on the project,” Rafail said.
Dr. Joyce Royster, the vice president of the Fayette County Chapter of the NAACP, said if the 14th District were to be eliminated, residents would suffer major setbacks.
“We need as much representation, we need more grant money, we need more money for nonprofits,” Royster said. “Please preserve our district.”
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said the 17.5% poverty rate and the decline of the population in the county can be directly traced to the collapse of the coal and steel industry as well as a lack of local college choices.
“While we have Penn State Fayette and a number of vocational schools in the county, our college-bound students leave the county to pursue their post-secondary education,” Dunn said. “Many of these students do not return.”
Dunn said there’s a need for a community college in the county.
“It’s important that any new district that includes Fayette County represent the citizens and needs of what I have expressed,” Dunn said. But, he noted, achieving that would be difficult to do if a district is too widespread.
“I strongly recommend creating districts that have counties and communities with similar needs and demographics so that these problems and be effectively addressed by our government,” he said.
Muriel Nuttall, the executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said districts should be compact, substantially equal in population and be inclusive of full-county areas.
“We are poised to seek, identify and capitalize on economic development prospects, and representation of our area — as a whole — without geographic division, (which) will allow us to maximize that growth,” Nuttall said.
She added that she hopes the collaboration with the region and leadership at different levels of government continues as it has helped increase interest in economic development across the region.
With the population going up in the southeast region and declining in the southwestern side of the state, Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler said that this side of the state should be represented the same as larger counties.
Uniontown resident Mary Sykes testified that it’s grossly poor representation when legislators choose their voters and form districts so they will dependably win.
“We need non-gerrymandered districts for fair representation for all,” Sykes said.
Congressional districts are drawn via legislation that must be approved by both the House and Senate and signed by the governor.
In addition to hearing testimony, residents are invited to offer input on the current congressional district map and submit the boundaries for their communities of interest using online mapping tools available at www.PARedistricting.com.
