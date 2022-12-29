If changing your spending habits and saving money for the future is your goal for the new year, there are local resources to help guide you.
In Washington, Blueprints offers a suite of financial services to help people get back on the right track.
“We meet with anyone who is desiring to make their finances better, when sometimes they get to the point where their income is less than their expenses. They have hit hard times,” said Lori Ventura, an instructor in Blueprint’s financial capabilities program.
Ventura works individually with clients to help them identify bad habits and develop a financial plan.
“We talk about ways to save, ways to budget. We look at setting goals, planning spending, income and different ways to save in areas we may spend too much in,” Ventura said.
Financial services at Blueprints are available to those at 200% of the poverty level.
According to Ventura, one of the most common mistakes people make is racking up credit card debt.
“We don’t want to borrow money to pay for bills (but) sometimes they have to. Sometimes they don’t have a choice,” Ventura said.
She added that people also need to try to plug their “spending leaks,” or small purchases that add up over time.
“I think the biggest leaks are buying coffee every day,” Ventura said.
Meal planning for the week is also a way to avoid “leaks,” as it avoids extra trips to the grocery store.
Ventura also makes sure to discuss savings with her clients.
“Especially with COVID, it’s recommended that one has at least three months of expenses in a savings account,” Ventura said.
Blueprints offers a host of other services involving education, housing and health, and Ventura is able to connect clients with those programs.
Ventura is also flexible with her schedule and will meet with clients elsewhere if they can’t make it to Washington.
“Our door is always open. Just call, and we’ll fit you in,” Ventura said. “I have worked in the evening if they can’t make it during the day. I can also do it virtually.”
Fayette County Community Action Agency offers similar services.
Rickie Hager is a financial coach in FCCAA’s Financial Opportunity Center.
“With financial coaching, it’s all about the client. We give them all the tools and ideas and everything, and make them more capable to be more financially self-sufficient,” Hager said.
This includes a free credit check that will not affect your credit score, according to Hager.
Hager also noted that while most of Community Action’s programs are available to a certain income threshold, his services are available to anybody.
“It doesn’t cost a dime. It’s a free service. It’s available for anyone, in any walk of life,” Hager said.
Hager highlighted overspending as a common problem people have. He said the holidays can often exacerbate this.
“Especially during the holidays, sometimes people say, ‘Well, I need to buy this.’ That’s not really an obligation,” Hager said.
He added that his advice to clients is to follow the 50/30/20 rule.
“First you, you pay your necessities. Then you put so much toward your luxuries, a portion that you can afford. The last portion will go toward your savings,” Hager said. “If you keep that as a strict diet, you’ll find that slowly you start to accumulate wealth. Yes, expenses might come up, but that’s why you do that.”
Hager said he also helps clients identify ways they can save on their bills, such as finding ways to save on phone and internet bills. He also tries to connect them with other services within Community Action for which they may be eligible.
“All the services are right there. It’s like one-stop shopping,” Hager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.