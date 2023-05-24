Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 70 near Claysville

All charges against seven men accused last month of scamming thousands of dollars from customers at four rest stops in Pennsylvania – including the welcome center on Interstate 70 in Washington County – are being consolidated into a single case in Westmoreland County.

