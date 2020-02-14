A reward fund to help police find the people or person responsible for killing a Connellsville woman’s dog has surpassed its goal and continues to grow.
Just hours after Brenda Groh set up a GoFundMe page to raise reward money Monday, donations pushed the fund past its $1,000 goal. On Friday afternoon, the fund stood at nearly $2,200.
Groh’s Yorkshire terrier, Rambo, escaped her yard through a hole in the fence around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. She said she searched for him all night, and the next morning received a phone call from a woman who found him injured at about 10:30 a.m. less than one block from her home.
Groh took the 8-pound dog to her veterinarian, Dr. William Shepherd in Uniontown, and learned he had been stomped and kicked. His teeth were pushed into his sinus cavity, his lower jaw was broken and his eye socket was crushed. After he was kept overnight, the extent of his injuries became clear and she made the difficult decision to euthanize him.
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln, who personally donated to the fund, said Connellsville police are actively investigating.
“Ultimately our police department will only be able to do so much,” said Lincoln. “We will need the community’s help to get closure for the Groh family.”
On her Justice for Rambo GoFundMe page, Groh described her pup as “nothing but unconditional love and joy.”
She said the money would only be used as a reward for the arrest and prosecution, and if those responsible are not identified, Groh said the funds raised would go to local animal shelters or rescues.
Lincoln implored anyone who has information about the attack to speak up.
“Maybe someone will finally come forward with information that will lead to an arrest in this horrible act of violence against an animal,” Lincoln said.
