Fayette County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October shooting death in Uniontown.
William Loc Brown, 27, of McKeesport was killed Oct. 10 when a man fired multiple shots into a vehicle on Evans Street in the city. Brown, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered several gunshot wounds. The driver of the vehicle took Brown to Uniontown Hospital, and he was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he later died.
The shooter was described as a stocky Black man with facial hair.
Uniontown Police have no new information about the case but said they continue to investigate the homicide and follow leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
