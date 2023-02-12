A local veteran and state committeeman, Robb Rhodes of Brownsville, has announced his candidacy for Fayette County controller on the Republican ticket.
Rhodes announces bid for Fayette County controller
Rhodes graduated from Albert Gallatin High School, attended California University of Pennsylvania and served with the U.S. Marines for nearly 13 years, seeing action in Panama and the Middle East.
“The military prepared me to lead in a way that is geared for success regardless of the situation,” he said. “Whether it be on a battlefield or from behind a desk, we thrive under even the most difficult of circumstances.”
Rhodes was elected to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee last year and has become a frequent guest on local radio shows and podcasts as well being involved with local groups and boards. He serves on the board of directors at Patsy Hillman Park, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Uniontown, the Brownsville Historical Society, Fayette County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and is the past president of Mon Valley Youth Hockey.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with the youth in our community; it’s a great way to give back,” he said.
Rhodes worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and retired as a lieutenant after 25 years.
“I’ve worked for our country and our commonwealth; now it’s time to bring those leadership and organizational skills to our county. I’d be interested to see what my dad’s Uncle Dan would say about my running for office,” said Rhodes, great-nephew of former longtime Fayette County Commissioner Dan Swaney. “I look forward to serving the people of Fayette County if elected and promise to serve them as loyally as I did the nation and our commonwealth.”
A fiscal conservative, Rhodes also stated that he would work with local leaders to ensure that county funds are being used to best suit the people of the county.
Rhodes is married to Kimberly Kishel-Rhodes, a schoolteacher; they have two sons.
