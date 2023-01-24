Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.