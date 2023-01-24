A ribbon cutting was recently held at the Save Well Supermarket in Hopwood. Pictured (from left) are Connie Slampak, Fayette Chamber Board president; State Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa; Adel Kassim; Shreek Patel; Ashaif Derhim; Hezam Said; Jaimini Patel and Mary Over, chief of staff for Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites.
