Cumberland Township police contended a Rices Landing man was drinking at a house party before he got into a 2019 crash that killed a passenger in the truck he was driving.
Thomas Casey Wilson, 21, was less than half of a mile away from the party when he crashed the truck into a parked car and a telephone pole on Nemacolin Road in Cumberland Township on July 7, according to court paperwork.
Landen Watters, 20 of Rices Landing was killed, and Wilson is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment.
Police said Wilson, Watters and Jacob Tedrow came to the party together. When they left, a Wilson was driving, according to a witness.
That witness, who was not identified in court paperwork, reportedly told police that she knew all three were drinking and was concerned when she heard a fire whistle a short time after they left.
The witness reportedly told police that Watters was in the rear seat of the vehicle, and Tedrow was in the front passenger seat.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., police said. Around 5 a.m., they located Wilson at his home and took him for a blood test. Results from the test showed his blood-alcohol level was .136%, according to the complaint.
The charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson. Wilson has not yet been arraigned on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.