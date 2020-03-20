Two days after the Ringgold School Board passed several resolutions regarding oversight of district operations, human resources matters and personnel decisions, Superintendent Megan Marie Van Fossan announced that she will be resigning from her position this spring.
Ringgold school board president William Stein Jr. confirmed that the district has received a resignation letter from Van Fossan. It is still unclear when Van Fossan will be leaving Ringgold. She will continue her duties as superintendent during the interim.
Van Fossan said she wanted to address rumors that were circulating throughout the district.
“I have always stressed transparency and felt it was best to make my intentions known to the public,” said Van Fossan, who became superintendent of Ringgold on July 1, 2018. “During an executive session of our board’s monthly meeting last Wednesday, I made it clear that I will be resigning. The board and I will have a conversation about when I will finish at Ringgold. In the meantime, I will continue to advocate on behalf of our children and their families and provide them with the best possible education.”
Last Wednesday, the board authorized Randall Skrinjorich, with the assistance of legal counsel and input from the human resources manager/executive assistant to the superintendent, to study the structure of human resources functions of the school district and report his recommendations for the structure and organization of the HR functions to the superintendent and the school board. Skrinjorich also has the power and authority to schedule and conduct personnel matters, including investigative interviews regarding employee matters and complaints, Loudermill hearings and interactive process meetings.
In addition, Skrinjorich will be able to impose discipline, including disciplinary suspensions, suspensions pending discharge and reassignments, as may be reasonably necessary with the legal advice of counsel.
Skrinjorich, who serves as director of operations and financial services, filled in as acting superintendent after former superintendent Dr. Karen Polkabla died in February 2018.
The motions were passed 8-1. Larry Mauro was the only board member who voted against the resolutions.
Van Fossan, who said she only learned of the proposed motions last Friday, took issue with the board’s rationale for passing the resolutions. She contends the board did not ask for her feedback.
“I want people to know there is another side to that story,” she said. “The motions cite the fact that the human resources function in the school district is disjointed and should be better coordinated as the basis for several actions. I will start by saying that human resources has been a priority area for me since I started as superintendent almost two years ago. In fact, one of my earliest recommendations was to hire a qualified HR supervisor to manage this function, as I noted several inconsistencies and inefficiencies from the start. I was told by the business office at the time that this was not financially possible. Since then, I have initiated several improvements not reflected in these motions."
Stein justified the board’s decision to take these actions, especially in light of the COVID-10 epidemic.
“We have wanted to centralize the HR function for a long time,” said Stein, who noted that nothing will be final until acted upon by the board. “We have almost 500 full-time and part-time employees in several different disciplines, including teaching food service, transportation and more. We need to be able to operate with direction in the event we sustain absences to key people. All the actions and resolutions passed the other night were done to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff. The resolutions passed give us the flexibility and power to operate during this time of crisis.”
Van Fossan said that despite the circumstance leading to her decision to resign, she has many fond memories of Ringgold School District.
“We have accomplished some extraordinary things during the past 18 months,” she said. “We implemented Professional Learning Communities, responded to the growing need for comprehensive mental health for students, and framed a new way of measuring success beyond student test scores. In addition, we implemented K-12 schoolwide positive behavior interventions and supports and are now establishing a solid foundation for using data effectively across the district. Through these efforts, we have positioned the district in a way that will truly prepare all students for success in a changing world.”
Van Fossan said she has already accepted a new position with another district but could not disclose her future employer at this time.
“I am returning to my love of working directly with teachers and families,” she said. “I am looking forward to working directly in schools and seeing the joyful learning that is going on. I wish Ringgold the best of luck for the future.”
