Willowbrook Road between Gallitin Road and Skyline Drive in Rostraver Township will be closed from Monday, May 9 to Friday, June 24.
The closure will allow state Department of Transportation crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete pipe.
A marked detour will be in place using Routes 51 and 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.