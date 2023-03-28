The state Department of Transportation announced the temporary closure of two Fayette County roads starting Monday, April 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 3:46 AM
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 3:46 AM
The state Department of Transportation announced the temporary closure of two Fayette County roads starting Monday, April 3.
n Tippecanoe Road between Crabapple Road and Route 51 in Franklin Township will be closed so workers and perform slide repairs. The closure is expected to continue until early May, weather and operational dependent.
Crews from Plum Contracting will be performing the work.
n Breakneck Road between Spruce Hollow and Bauchman roads in Bullskin Township will be closed to allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert with wingwalls, perform approach roadway widening, and complete paving and guiderail placement. The closure is expected to last until mid-June, weather and operational dependent.
PennDOT Department Force Bridge Crews will be performing the work.
Posted detours will be put in place at both locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.