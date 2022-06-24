Layton Road in Perry Township, near Hazelbaker’s Outfitters, will close on Monday, June 27 and remain closed through Saturday, July 2.
The closures will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossings. A marked detour will be in place using Layton Road to Banning Road, School Road, Front Street, Dickerson Run Road, Virgin Run Road and Cemetery Road.
On Tuesday, July 5 through late August, the Layton Tunnel and Bridge, which carries Layton Road over the Youghiogheny River, will be closed to traffic.
That closure will allow crews to perform preservation work on the tunnel and bridge. A marked detour will be in place using Banning Layton and Dawson roads, Cunningham School Road, Front Street and Dickerson Run Road, Route 201 and Cemetery Road.
