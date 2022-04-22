The state Department of Transportation announced road closures that are to begin on Monday, April 25, in Saltlick Township, Fayette County and Richhill Township, Greene County.
In Fayette, Buchanan Road will be closed between Pletcher and Melcroft roads for crews to perform a culvert replacement. Detours will be posted, and the road has an anticipated reopening of Friday, May 6.
In Greene, Wheeling Creek Road, near the intersection of Crabapple Road, will be closed so crews can replace the existing bridge that carries the road over Crabapple Creek. Work will also include approach roadway improvements both north and south of the bridge along with drainage upgrades.
The anticipated reopening is Monday, Oct. 3, and detours will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.