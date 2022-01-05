A Belle Vernon man is accused of shooting and killing a California University of Pennsylvania employee early New Year’s Day during a fit of road rage.
Holly Vadella, 59, of Rostraver Township, was discovered by a Rostraver police officer along Rostraver Road near Virginia Drive just before 1:50 a.m. Saturday, according to the criminal complaint. She had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Police later arrested Anthony Hairston, 25, of 321 Main St., on a charge of murder of the first degree and two felony charges for prohibited possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, police determined through surveillance footage that the vehicle driven by Hairston had pulled into the parking lot of Sweeney’s Steakhouse on Rostraver Road minutes after the shooting occurred, about 1:34 a.m.
Witnesses told police a group had been at Hairston’s home for a New Year’s Eve party and decided to go to the bar about 1 a.m. Hairston drove, court documents state.
Police withheld the names of the witnesses from court documents but stated that they are willing to testify in court.
The witnesses told police that Hairston was driving behind Vadella’s vehicle and attempted to pass her because she was driving slow.
According to police, Vadella swerved into Hairston’s lane. The witnesses relayed that Hairston became angry, pulled out a gun and fired two shots toward Vadella’s car, court documents state.
Police arrested Hairston as he left his home early Sunday afternoon. District Judge Charles Christner sent the suspect to Westmoreland County Prison without bond.
He will appear before Christner at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.
Vadella had worked as a clerk-typist at Cal U. The university issued the following statement on her death:
“Our university community is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of Holly Vadella. A clerk-typist in the Office of Academic Success, Holly was a valued member of our Cal U. community. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and colleagues.”
According to her obituary, Vadella is survived by her mother, Dolores Busch Coulson of Washington Township; a son, Hunter T. Vadella of Allenport, and his father, Donald Vadella of Elco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.