The state Department of Transportation noted upcoming traffic pattern changes on Route 906 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.
The changes will begin on Tuesday, and will be located between Irons Street and Donner Avenue in Monessen.
Traffic on Route 906 has been located on the southbound lanes of Route 906 in order to allow crews to reconstruct the northbound lanes. Traffic will now be moved to the newly constructed northbound lanes.
Northbound Route 906 traffic will be first to move to the right-hand travel lane. Upon completion of the placement of barriers to separate traffic, southbound traffic will be moved to the northbound left-hand passing lane and should be fully implemented by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The change in traffic patterns will allow crews to begin the reconstruction of the southbound side of Route 906.
