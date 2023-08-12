Club Serenity Inc. is hosting Rock for Recovery Music Festival: Reducing the Stigma of Addiction, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Monessen City Park Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 13, 2023 5:17 AM
The sober music fest aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.
There will be live music, speakers, raffles, and auctions.
Joey Pagano, author of “No Addict Left Behind,” which details his journey from drug addiction to recovery, will sign copies of his book at the event.
Performers include Scott Blasey of The Clarks, recovery rap artist Colicchie, Matthew Cray & Co., Habatat, Kemical Kemileon, and comedian Mike Zydel.
Behavioral and physical health care providers will be on-site, and food and beverages will be sold. Kid-friendly activities will be available.
An admission donation of $10 is suggested.
For additional information, contact Pagano at 724-986-0115 or 724-797-2221; Mark St. Cyr at 412-812-0495; or Lee Roberts at 610-809-9010.
