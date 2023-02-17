Rock ‘n’ Remember Live returns to Pittsburgh, starring Jay and the Americans ("This Magic Moment," "Come a Little Bit Closer”) as the group will feature original members Sandy Deanne, Howie Kane and Marty Sanders joined by their powerhouse lead singer for the last 15 years, Jay Reincke; Charlie Thomas’ Drifters (“Under the Boardwalk,” “Save the Last Dance for Me”), Jay Siegel’s Tokens (“The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Tonight I Fell in Love”), The Skyliners (“Since I Don’t Have You,” “This I Swear”), Chris Ruggiero (as seen on PBS and Good Morning America), Emil Stucchio & The Classics (“Till Then”) and The Legendary Ladies of the 60s starring The Marvelettes (“Please Mr. Postman," "Beechwood 4-5789”) and Kathy Young (“A Thousand Stars”) & The Crystals (“Da Doo Ron Ron," "Then He Kissed Me”).
Rock 'n' Remember Live returns to Pittsburgh
- MARK HOFMANN
-
- Updated
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Pitt's surprising first-place ACC run fueled by disrespect
- Mikes fall to Rams, 69-47
- West Virginia hosts Texas Tech after Harmon's 25-point performance
- Pickett leads Penn State against Minnesota after 41-point game
- Celebration time: Leopards' WPIAL, PIAA championship football team honored at banquet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.