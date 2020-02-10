The Connellsville Police Department's K-9 program was named a recipient of a Ben Roethlisberger Foundation grant for the second year in a row.
The K-9, Ambroos, joined the ranks in July, trained in narcotics and patrol. Since then, he has been used almost daily by Connellsville and neighboring departments, said his handler, Patrolman J. Tyler Garlick.
"It's been really cool to see him work and see him be an asset in investigations," he said.
A $10,000 grant from the foundation last year helped launch the program. The department will use its $4,000 grant this year to put into its K-9 fund, which is used for training and equipment.
Ambroos has been used in both large and small drug cases, tracking and in "non-bite apprehension," meaning that the presence of the dog prevents a suspect from fleeing, Garlick said.
“Thanks to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, the Connellsville Police Department was able to add K-9 Ambroos to the force last year," Garlick said in a press release from the foundation. "He is utilized near daily by our department and neighboring departments, making our program well-known and reputable after just a few short months in service. We also dedicated our K-9 vehicle to Mr. Roethlisberger by identifying it as unit 7 and placing the Steelers’ emblem on the front bumper. Our program is young and very successful so far, and with this most recent assistance from the foundation we will continue to grow and expand our success.”
Connellsville was one of eight police and fire programs to receive a grant from the foundation at The Giving Back Fund this year, totaling about $80,000 in grants.
"The foundation has distributed in excess of $2.2 million since 2007, $1.8 million of which has specifically benefited K-9 programs," the press release said. "In addition, the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has hosted a number of events to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Roethlisberger’s high school alma mater and other organizations close to the football star’s heart."
Garlick also thanked the New Haven Hose Co. for sponsoring the grant, or serving as the non-profit in support of the grant application.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the K-9 program is asked to call Garlick at the Connellsville Police Department at 724-628-2501 x 153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.