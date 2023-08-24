Rohanna’s Golf Course in Waynesburg recently held their annual St. Jude Classic Golf Outing in memory of Gary Rohanna Jr. Through the support of the community, businesses, volunteers, family and friends, the golf course presented a $54,411 check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Pictured holding the check are (from left) Gary Rohanna Sr., Jamie Rhoades with St. Jude and Suzanne Rohanna.
Rohanna's Golf Course raises $54k at annual St. Jude Classic Golf Outing
- MARK HOFMANN
