Many hands make light work, and many hands will be needed to meet a former lawmaker’s goal of making 1,000 pierogies in a single day.
Former state representative Matthew Dowling and his wife, Rebecca, cooked up a plan for a pierogi-making party later this month to benefit the county’s senior citizens and need about 30 volunteers to help.
It won’t be the first time the Dowlings have made pierogies for a good cause.
“During the vaccination stage of the pandemic, we made 23 dozen pierogies to serve to those working the vaccination clinic that was taking place at the Uniontown Mall,” Matthew Dowling said. “We did that with the help of my parents and one other couple, and it only took a couple hours.”
For the March 25 pierogi party, the Dowlings are upping the stakes to make over 1,000 pierogies to feed over 200 local senior citizens at the Fayette County Community Action senior centers in Fairchance, Bullskin, the mountain area and Uniontown.
They’ll need around 30 people to lend a hand – and rolling pin – at the event at the Uniontown Senior Center, as volunteers will not only make pierogies for a good cause, but will also be given the opportunity to pre-order a dozen pierogies for $8 to take home to cook or freeze. Proceeds will be used to help purchase pierogi ingredients. All orders must be placed prior to the event, and there will be no public sales. Only orders from volunteers will be accepted.
“I am extremely excited for the pierogi party,” Dowling said, adding that he and his family are proud of their Polish and Slovakian heritage. “Growing up, we were members of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, which at the time was the ‘Polish parish’ in town. I have fond memories of going to eat at St. John the Baptist Byzantine with my dad for lunch on Fridays during Lent.”
The Dowlings will provide all the ingredients, their recipe and instruction, and said no previous skills or training is required. Bottled water will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring soda in a small cooler to consume during the event.
Volunteers are asked to bring a rolling pin and to enjoy the fellowship and camaraderie as well as polkas playing in the background and sampling the cooked pierogies.
Dowling said if the event is a success this year, he will make it an annual event.
“It’s a lot of work but will be very rewarding,” he said, adding that he already has received messages and phone calls from people interested in volunteering.
The pierogi-making party will held at the Uniontown Senior Center, 137 N. Beeson Ave., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
To volunteer and pre-order pierogies, visit http://polish.matthewddowling.com/.
