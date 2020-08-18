A 24-year-old Ronco man is behind bars for the alleged statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in South Union Township.
State police allege Raymond Cody Lee Adams of Meadow Street sexually assaulted the girl at a mobile home park sometime between May and July 2019.
Adams admitted to police he had sex with the girl when he was 23 and she was 15, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
He was charged with statutory sexual assault by state police Sunday.
Adams was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $30,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
