A Ronco woman filed a federal lawsuit against the Albert Gallatin Area School District, alleging the district violated her right to free speech and retaliated against her for voicing concerns over its COVID-19 policies.
Michelle M. Perkey also sued state police, alleging she was wrongfully charged as a result of her disagreements with the district’s pandemic-related policies.
The suit alleged Perkey, the mother of two students who live in the district, posted her objections to masking and lockdowns on a Facebook “parents page” created by the district in 2020 during remote learning.
The suit, filed Monday, stated that financial difficulties precluded her from providing internet service in her home during remote learning periods, and alleged the district refused to provide free internet service so that her children could keep up with their classwork.
Her attorney alleged the district provided free service for other families, but refused her request as retaliation for comments she made on the Facebook page.
During the 2020-21 school year, the suit contended, she was notified her children were not completing assignments, and responded with an email expressing frustration with the district and its teachers, according to the suit. After both of her children, who had previously been A or B students, failed that school year, the suit indicated Perkey posted additional comments critical of the district on both its official Facebook page and the parents page.
She was blocked by both pages as a result, the suit alleged, and faced truancy charges for not sending her children to school in May 2021. When police came to her home, she alleged one of the troopers pushed her door open, and hit her leg, causing her respiratory distress.
The charges were dropped, and her children were scheduled to attend summer school in the district. Perkey alleged her children were forced to wear masks, despite the state having lifted masking mandates.
After complaining to the school, including referring to district staff as “communists,” and saying she would “have their jobs,” Perkey was charged with harassment in June 2021. A short time later, she withdrew her children from the district.
The harassment case was dismissed in September 2022, after district officials indicated they did not want to proceed, according to the suit.
Albert Gallatin School District Solicitor Lee Price said he was not aware of the lawsuit and would wait to review it before commenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.