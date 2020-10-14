A Rostraver Township landfill has been fined $59,000 for a number of violations following two inspections.
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced that it has executed a consent order and agreement (COA) with Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill LLC.
As part of the COA, the residual/municipal waste landfill must pay $59,000 civil penalty for violations of the landfill’s permit, the Solid Waste Management Act and state regulations.
During inspections between July 31, 2019, and Sept. 24, 2020, the DEP found a number of violations, some of which were ongoing, including inadequate vegetative cover, exposed waste in various locations, tracked mud on on-site and off-site roads, poorly maintained haul roads, failure to maintain equipment, excavation without adequate erosion or sedimentation controls, unmaintained berms, leachate trench and erosion gullies that did not conform to the regulations, release of leachate onto the ground and into a stormwater sump, not up-to-date record keeping, operations outside of approved hours and failure to block access to the site when an attendant is not on duty.
The landfill is also required to submit plans for DEP review that include corrective actions to address current violations and specific procedures to minimize the potential for future violations. The agreement also requires a schedule for implementation of the plans once they have been approved by DEP.
The $59,000 civil penalty will go into the commonwealth’s Solid Waste Abatement Fund.
The DEP negotiated the agreement with the landfill in February to resolve violations associated with the unauthorized trucking of leachate, require procedures to reduce the amount of leachate produced and require plans for appropriate management of leachate that is produced.
