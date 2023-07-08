Rostraver Township police said Friday afternoon that the shooting of a 4-year-old was accidental, and the child remains hospitalized.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Saturday, July 8, 2023 2:02 PM
Saturday, July 8, 2023 2:02 PM
Rostraver Township police said Friday afternoon that the shooting of a 4-year-old was accidental, and the child remains hospitalized.
According to Rostraver Township Police Chief John Christner, the gun’s discharge “appears to be accidental.”
Police and Westmoreland County detectives are continuing the investigation and did not say who fired the weapon.
The child underwent surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after he was found at a home in the 100 block of Gaudio Drive at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday and flown by helicopter to the hospital.
No additional details on the child’s condition were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.