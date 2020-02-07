ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP – The board of commissioners approved rates, fees and consumption allowance for the township’s sanitary sewage services during its monthly meeting.
According to Solicitor Timothy Maatta, residents will be charged a rate of $5.75 for 1,000 gallons after consumption allowance. In addition, the consumption amount for residential customers has been reduced from 4,500 gallons per quarter to 3,000 gallons per quarter. A $20 fee will also be assessed per account for shutoff termination notification.
In other business, commissioners:
n Set a 5-minute time limit for public comments at regular monthly meetings and special meetings
n Approved an Easter celebration, including an egg hunt, to be held at the Rostraver Township Municipal Building on Saturday, April 11 at 1 p.m.
n Approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2020 Ford F-150 Supercab from C. Harper Ford and a 2020 Ford F-550 Stainless Dump with Snow Equipment from A&H Equipment.
Also, during the meeting, representatives from the Rostraver Township Lions Club presented Rostraver Township with checks of $12,000 and $500 for park improvements.
