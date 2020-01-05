A member of Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle on I-70 East in South Huntingdon Township Sunday morning, police said.
Rostraver/West Newton EMS on its Facebook page identified the victim as paramedic supervisor Matthew Smeltzer.
"Please keep him, his family and all of us in your thoughts and prayers," Rostraver/West Newton EMS said in its Facebook post.
Police said that Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services responders were dispatched to a crash on I-70 West and were tending to the victim of the crash when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle around 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 47.7 on I-70 East.
Police said the roadway was icy at the time of the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.
