The intersection at Route 18 and Route 50 near Hickory, which has been closed to traffic since May 9 while crews rebuilt the heavily traveled junction, will reopen on schedule this weekend despite two different motorists who disobeyed the closure within hours of each other Monday and drove through fresh cement before getting bogged down and stuck.

