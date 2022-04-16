Route 21 between Varsity Road and North Redwood Street in German Township and Masontown will have single-lane restrictions or road closures in both directions starting Monday.
Crews will be installing traffic pattern changes for the replacement of the structure carrying Route 21 over Route 166.
The restrictions will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and run Monday through Friday until May 2, according to the state Department of Transportation.
On May 2, traffic traveling on westbound Route 21 will be crossed over onto the eastbound side. The roadway will be reduced to single lanes in both directions with each lane narrowed to 11 feet in width.
In addition, a full closure of Route 166 between Harbison Avenue and Varsity Road is anticipated to begin May 2.
Detours will be posted.
