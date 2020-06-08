A 44-year-old Sewickley Township man was killed and a 24-year-old Rostraver Township man was injured during an early morning shooting Sunday in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.
State police said Michael Scott Brown and David J. Hoffman were shooting at each other during a party at 275 Mendon Road at about 3 a.m., and both were hit. Hoffman died from his injuries and Brown was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.
Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha said Hoffman was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. from of multiple gunshot wounds.
No charges were filed as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.
