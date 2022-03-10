The nonprofit Ryan’s Tribute recently donated comfort boxes to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, to be given to parents who have lost a child.
The boxes contain a number of items, including lavender soap, essential oil, a candles, tissues, hydrogel eye patches, prayer coins and remembrance seeds. Also included is a card for parents to receive a memory bear made with a blanket or piece of clothing from the lost loved one, and a custom made piece of jewelry with their loved one’s photo.
Started in 2019, Ryan’s Tribute was formed as a way for founder Beth Hanzes to keep her son Ryan’s memory alive after his death in a 2017 car crash. He was 24.
The foundation embodies Ryan’s kind and generous nature, Hanzes said, providing comfort boxes and hosting other fundraisers throughout the year.
The boxes given to Uniontown Hospital will be distributed to families who have lost a child from birth to age 25.
Hanzes said the donation was made possible in part by The Jim Bendishaw Memorial Fund Inc. “Bender Memorial Ride.”
For more information on the nonprofit, visit www.ryanstribute.org.
