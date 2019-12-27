Safety updates are planned for the Route 21 corridor in German Township where four people were killed within four months in two crashes this year.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Project will include widening a portion of the road between Footedale Road and S&T Drive to add a center turn lane. Within the last five years, there have been 152 crashes, including two fatal crashes and five with major injuries, according to PennDOT data. The project is scheduled to begin in April and end in July.
On June 18, 4-year-old Hunter Bradee, 20-year-old Kayla N. Burwell, and 53-year-old Ronald Burwell Jr. were killed when a tri-axle dump truck crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit the pickup truck Kayla Burwell was driving. The dump truck driver, William James Burnsworth, 46, was allegedly under the influence of multiple drugs and charged with third-degree murder. On Oct. 13, 2019, a 50-year-old man was killed and his passenger, Kimberly A. Guesman, 50, of Carmichaels was seriously injured when 18-year-old Dylan I. Lewis of New Salem hit the second vehicle at Route 21’s intersection with Bukovitz Farm Road, according to state police.
State police Trooper Robert Broadwater said the absence of a turn lane on the heavily traveled corridor is a major factor in the danger of the road. Drivers often speed in the 45-mph zone and pass other cars illegally, he said.
“It’s not a stretch of road to lose your focus,” he said. “You have to be aware of what’s going on around you on that road. You have to pay attention. Monitor your speed. Put your phone down. Turn the radio off. Pay attention to your surroundings.”
PennDOT completed a study in 2015 through the Highway Safety Improvement Program and determined short-term, mid-term and long-term improvements, according to District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen. The project slated for spring is a mid-term project. The corridor falls on the Intersection Safety Implementation Plan and Roadway Departure Improvement Plan high crash lists. Other portions of the project include adding guiderail and signage, she said.
A public meeting about the project will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Footedale Volunteer Fire Department at 501 Footedale Road in New Salem.
The planned update is NOT in the area where the fatal accident occurred. The stretch between Sweet Peas and McClellandtown Fire Department is also very dangerous.
