The new director of Uniontown’s Saint Vincent de Paul Society is embracing the society’s mission of helping those in need.
But, said Director Bernadette Oberlechner, to continue providing assistance, the nonprofit also needs help.
“We could probably use 50 to 100 volunteers,” Oberlechner said, adding that they’re starting a volunteer drive with information in 4,000 church bulletins in the area.
Oberlechner started on Sept. 21 and discovered the organization was struggling with a shortage of volunteers, a problem that started last year during the pandemic.
“We just don’t have enough,” said Sheryl Dennis, a volunteer and volunteer coordinator for Saint Vincent de Paul Society in Uniontown.
Dennis said COVID-19 hurt a lot of different places and caused people to be afraid to volunteer, even though safety measures are in place.
The organization lost more than half of its volunteers during the pandemic. Dennis said it’s hit those who remain hard, trying to keep up with sorting and pricing items at the store, helping in the pantry or delivering furniture.
“We just keep on doing the same thing,” she said. “It’s just we can get as much done.”
Oberlechner said volunteers can make their own schedules, work in whatever area they’d like and set their own hours.
“It can be a fun experience,” Oberlechner said. “Some people love it for the social aspect of it.”
“When you volunteer here, you meet a lot of nice people,” Dennis said. “I’ve made a lot of nice friends here that I didn’t think I would have made, and you don’t need to be Catholic to volunteer here.”
While the volunteer shortage is a challenge, Oberlechner said she’s excited to take on the role as director at St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown.
“I love what they do, I love purpose and I love the mission,” said
The organization offers help in many ways, including emergency assistance, a food pantry, through its thrift store and by working with Hear Fayette, an advocacy group to help those with hearing loss or impairment.
Oberlechner was in church when she saw in the bulletin the nonprofit was looking for a director of operations.
“I felt that was a calling from God,” she said. “I was praying every day. I applied for the same job three years ago, so timing is everything.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by calling 724-439-9188 or stopping by to fill out an application at 62-70-90 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown.
More information about the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the programs it offers can visit their website at stvincentdepauluniontown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.