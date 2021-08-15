Sally’s Kitchen at the Uniontown Salvation Army is more than just a soup kitchen, said its leaders. It’s a place for guests to connect to resources and to the community.
“It used to be that people would just come and eat, but we felt that’s not enough. It had to be more than that,” said Salvation Army Captain Erin Rischawy.
She said the kitchen is an entry point to a holistic ministry with a focus on building relationships with guests. Social worker Alyssa May chats with guests to determine anything they might need beyond lunch.
“Sometimes, it might be as simple as finding them a clothing voucher, or it might be trying to find them a house or apartment,” she said.
May said she helps connect guests with community resources, whether it is a service offered by the Salvation Army or another organization in the area. A job board in the facility is updated for those seeking employment.
The community kitchen was open for takeout only through much of the pandemic. The leaders updated the facilities and reopened for indoor dining in June. Rischawy said it is much easier to connect with guests and assess their needs when they are dining in.
“It’s much easier to create relationships when we’re next to each other for an hour, rather than when someone is coming in for five minutes and then they go,” she said.
About 25 to 35 people come for lunch every day. Rischawy said they learn the names of all their regulars and any needs they have.
“People aren’t just given a plate of food. It’s a conversation and connection to services as well,” she said.
Hopping said people are often unaware of the Salvation Army’s holistic offerings.
“People unfortunately mistake it as a thrift shop or a homeless shelter, but it’s also a church and a place of worship,” she said.
The Salvation Army also offers classes in its dining area after lunch service ends. Hopping taught an art class for kids two days a week, concluding Aug. 12 with a party for the kids and an art show for parents. On its highest day of attendance, 17 students showed up for class.
“The kids loved it,” she said.
She plans to teach another art class soon, and other classes including American Sign Language.
Sally’s Kitchen serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Monday through Friday. Hopping said more volunteers are needed to help serve lunch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Some people come here because they’re lonely,” Hopping said. “We want them to know that they’re cared for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.