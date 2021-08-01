Saltlick Township is in cleanup mode following a tornado touchdown on Thursday.
“There was a half-mile swath of multiple trees down,” said Saltlick Township Supervisor Greg Grimm.
He said Thursday’s storms that the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh confirmed included a tornado.
Grimm said the half-mile area was along Kessler School Road where trees littered yards and roadways, and leaned on telephone and power lines.
The supervisors assisted the utility companies in clearing the trees and debris from the roadway and the utility poles, clearing the roads by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Other than the fallen trees, the storm and tornado caused a garage roof to blow off, a farm structure blew over, a couple of smaller sheds turned over and a trailer blew into the side of a farm house, damaging siding.
Grimm said no injuries were reported.
“The residences were very lucky,” Grimm said as, besides some damage to roof shingles, many homes were barely touched.
Grimm said he can’t recall a tornado hitting the township before, but said bad storms in the past have caused similar damage.
The National Weather Service Office in Pittsburgh conducted a survey on Friday afternoon in the area of Saltlick and Donegal townships. Their full report was not posted as of press time.
