A Saltlick Township man is behind bars for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of a young girl over the course of about seven years beginning when she was 6.
Robert Shawn Kelley, 58, of 1127 Buchanan Road in White is facing 10 felony charges including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, in addition to misdemeanor charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, the assaults occurred when the girl was between 6 and 13 years old.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sexual assault.
Kelley was charged Friday and arrested by state police. He was arraigned Friday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $100,000. Kelley remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.