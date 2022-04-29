Buchanan Road in Saltlick Township will remain closed through Wednesday, May 11 to complete a culvert replacement between Pletcher and Melcroft roads.
The closure started April 25, and was initially slated to end May 6.
A posted detour is in place using Melcroft and County Line roads, Routes 711 and 381, and Imel and White roads.
